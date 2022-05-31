Nooriabad project case adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday submitted its comments on acquittal pleas of the co-accused in the Nooriabad power project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar heard the graft reference against the Sindh CM and others. Co-accused Sultan Farooq, Syed Masoodul Hassan and Shazia Jaffer had filed acquittal pleas in the case.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the pleas and prayed the court to dismiss them. The defence lawyers said the parliament had approved a new NAB bill and it had been sent to the President for a gazette notification. The court adjourned the case until June 16.