Grand dialogue

Pakistan needs a grand national dialogue. There should be a detailed discussion among all stakeholders regardless of their party affiliations and political leanings. Politicians should leave their differences aside and move forward to save the country from a complete economic meltdown. The country is currently facing unusual circumstances, and to steer out of this quagmire of political power games and economic chaos, it needs unusual decisions. A short-term strategy for mutual benefits of all stakeholders should be drafted without bias.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This refers to the article, ‘Tougher times ahead’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has mentioned some important...
Pakistan’s inflation rate reached 13.4 per cent in April 2022. It is expected that the figure will increase in May...
Cheating during examinations is common across Karachi because of poor invigilation in examination halls. Many centres...
According to Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, electricity loadshedding will end in two to three months as...
This refers to the news report, ‘March cut short after witnessing protesters’ anger: Imran Khan’ . One thinks...
Democracy is a way of governance based on the will of the people. Imran Khan recently said that he was ready for...
Comments