Grand dialogue

Pakistan needs a grand national dialogue. There should be a detailed discussion among all stakeholders regardless of their party affiliations and political leanings. Politicians should leave their differences aside and move forward to save the country from a complete economic meltdown. The country is currently facing unusual circumstances, and to steer out of this quagmire of political power games and economic chaos, it needs unusual decisions. A short-term strategy for mutual benefits of all stakeholders should be drafted without bias.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada