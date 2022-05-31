Two injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: Two people, including a woman, sustained injuries in a blast in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station while a police constable was injured in an attack in Badaber.

An official said an explosion occurred close to the entrance of the house of one Riaz Shinwari in Saadaat Town in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah (formerly Yakatoot) police station early Monday morning.

One Abdul Qadir and a woman sustained injuries in the explosion. They were taken to the Lady Reading Hospital.Reports said a small magnet bomb, having 400 grams of explosives, was planted at the main gate of the house that caused the explosion.

Heavy police contingents and the experts of the bomb disposal unit arrived at the spot after the explosion.The investigation was launched after a case was registered against unknown terrorists.

The owner of the house was said to be a worker of the Awami National Party and a member of the local Neighbourhood Council. Mostly extortionists use such explosives to target locals when they refuse to pay the extortion money.

“What the law enforcement agencies are doing to improve the situation? People are not secure even at their houses,” senior ANP leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said while expressing concern over the blast and other such incidents in Peshawar and the rest of the country.

In another incident of terrorism in the city, a police constable sustained injuries when unidentified attackers opened fire on him in Zangli village on the night between Sunday and Monday.

An official said constable Sajid Khan was among the policemen called from other districts to perform security duty during the anti-polio vaccination campaign. He added unidentified armed men opened fire on a checkpost in Zangli, injuring Sajid Khan. He was taken to the LRH, the biggest public health facility in the province.

Later a search operation was launched.Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz and other senior officers went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured cop. Police have come under a number of attacks in Peshawar in recent months.