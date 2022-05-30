‘Torture’ on Omar Ayub: Application moved to register case against interior minister, police officials

GHAZI: Former minister Omar Ayub Khan has submitted an application to the police to register a case against the interior minister and police officials for the ‘torture’ inflicted on him during ‘Azadi March’ near Burhan Bridge on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.



The ex-minister in his application to the Saddar Police Station in Hassanabdal in Attock district has nominated the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rawalpindi, district police officer, Attock, and other responsible officials for torture on him during the rally towards Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial Minister Arshad Ayub, former ministersYousaf Ayub, Akabr Ayub, ex-district nazims Akhtar Nawaz and Adil Islam and party workers accompanied the ex-federal minister during submission of application to the police.

The ex-minister has accused the Punjab Police of torturing him during the ‘Azadi March’ near Burhan Bridge on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.He came to the police station soon after he was discharged from a private hospital in Islamabad.

Talking to The News, he said that he along with the procession of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers left for Islamabad from Haripur to join the Azadi March.He said when they reached Burhan Bridge on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway they saw that the Punjab Police had blocked the bride and were not allowing the PTI workers to proceed to Islamabad.

The ex-minister alleged that the police started beating him and the PTI workers when they were removing the hurdles erected on the bridge to open the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for the rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by ex-premier Imran Khan and other party leaders.

He said that police severely tortured him and the PTI workers.Omar Ayub vowed that he would go to extent to teach a lesson to the responsible people.He said that he would move Supreme Court injustices meted out to him and the party workers.