College teachers demand subject allowance

Islamabad: Despite declaring the MS degree equivalent to MPhil Degree by Higher Education Commission (HEC), the teachers in Islamabad having MS qualifications have not been granted a subject allowance.

According to the Finance Division, MS degree holders are not eligible to draw this subject allowance.

This decision of the Finance division has deprived the teachers working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education and other government servants working under the federal government.

Professor Javaid Iqbal Gondal, a Finance Secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) said, It seems ridiculous that both MS and M.

Phil degrees are declared equal by HEC but allowance is not admissible to MS degree holders.”

“This is sheer discrimination with the teachers working in federal government educational institutions as provinces like Punjab have been granting subject allowance to its government servants.

Our teachers are annoyed over this kind of discrimination against them.

An Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 on the condition of anonymity, said there are different standards of federal and provincial governments for the same groups of government servants.”