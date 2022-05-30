International peacekeepers day: PM, Army pay tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers

ISLAMABAD: Paying tribute to Pakistani troops in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that services of 200,000 troops in the peacekeeping mission is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to maintain global peace and tranquillity.

In a message on the International Day of UN peacekeepers, the PM said that acknowledgement of Pakistan’s sacrifices for world peace by the international community, including the UN Secretary General, was a matter of honour.

“Pakistan peace mission has shown exemplary professionalism for worldwide peace and humanitarian service from 1960 to 2022,” said the PM, adding that 169 Pakistanis embraced martyrdom during the peace operations and “we salute them.” He also paid tributes to the services of the Armed Forces, Rangers, FC and Police for peacekeeping operations.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations for being one of the largest troops contributing countries in the UN peacekeeping efforts.

Pakistan’s journey in the UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo. Over the last 61 years, Pakistan has been the most significant and consistent contributor to UN peacekeeping around the world, stated the ISPR, adding that the UN leadership and numerous world leaders have acknowledged the performance of Pakistani peacekeepers.