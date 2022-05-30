Before calling off the long march to Islamabad, Imran Khan addressed his supporters. In a now-viral video, a PTI leader can be seen whispering something in Khan’s ears and asking him to give his speech an Islamic touch.
It is amusing that just one word can expose someone’s hypocrisy.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
*****
It seems that Imran Khan has only one strategy to increase its support base and that is to use religion. At the present, all he can do is to inspire his supporters by using religion.
Asif Khan
Karachi
