Monkeypox symptoms, treatment discussed

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore (SIMS/SHL) Principal Professor Dr Farooq Afzal has said that awareness about monkeypox is need of time.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the Principal, while addressing a conference held at SIMS, said that after the initial effects of the disease, there may be pain in the body for up to two days and swelling in the bones. The disease can be easily controlled with precaution and timely treatment. He said that it is our duty to educate students and the general public on this topic.

Fatima Jinnah Medical College Former Principal Prof Dr Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, who participated as a special guest, delivered a lecture on professionalism and ethics in medical sciences. Dr Sobia Qazi talked about the symptoms of monkeypox and its treatment. She also talked about monkeypox vaccine. In her talk, Prof Tayyaba Waseem informed the students and the audience about various issues during pregnancy and Prof Zahid Rafique spoke about the problem of TB in the spinal cord of children in the hospital.