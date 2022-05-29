Man arrested for threatening polio workers

LAHORE : Factory Area police arrested a man for threatening polio workers here on Saturday.

The polio workers Ikram and Assad knocked on the door of a house to vaccinate the children on which the accused identified as Shahbaz Butt appeared and gave them life threats. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him.

Bike lifter held: Ghaziabad police arrested a bike lifter and recovered seven bikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Naseer Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Shalimar Investigation police arrested seven thieves and recovered Rs 9 lakh, a bike, and other valuables from their possession.

The accused were identified as Haseeb, Shahid, Assad, and Ali Raza.

Delegation calls on CCPO: A delegation of LPG Industries Association called on CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana at his office on Saturday.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar, Chairman Central Executive Committee Muzammil Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman Abdullah Khan, Vice-President Association Mian Ajmal and Zardari Khan were part of the delegation.

The delegation apprised the CCPO of the problems. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the safety measures for filling LPG cylinders should be strictly followed by the SOPs.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1067 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 1213 were injured. Out of this, 718 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 495 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams. Motorbikes were involved in majority (71%) of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed those 603 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 108 pedestrians, and 510 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 239 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 309 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 Multan in with 81 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 road accidents and 84 victims.

The details further revealed that 1213 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 998 males & 223 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 254 were under 18 years of age, 631 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 336 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 939 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.