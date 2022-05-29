The recent hike in petrol prices is perhaps the highest-ever increase in one go. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently agreed to raise the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre to honour the commitment made with the IMF. This increase is likely to create countless problems for the people of Pakistan.
An increase in petrol prices will increase prices of essential commodities. People are already living from hand to mouth, and they fear that the recent hike will add more problems for them. The government must announce a relief package for the people soon.
Ammar Chishty
Mian Channu
In a democracy, the power of the people is displayed through the ballot box and not by roadshows. Most of our...
The political situation of our country has taken a worse turn. Pakistan is under a severe financial crisis and cannot...
Ever since Imran Khan called off his long march and gave an ultimatum to the government, many analysts have been...
Pakistan faces the worst economic crisis of its history. The dollar has crossed the Rs200 mark. In order to overcome...
Since April, Karachi has witnessed three bomb attacks. It is shocking that the authorities concerned have done nothing...
As responsible citizens, we should do something for the affected communities of Cholistan, Balochistan. While the...
Comments