The recent hike in petrol prices is perhaps the highest-ever increase in one go. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently agreed to raise the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre to honour the commitment made with the IMF. This increase is likely to create countless problems for the people of Pakistan.

An increase in petrol prices will increase prices of essential commodities. People are already living from hand to mouth, and they fear that the recent hike will add more problems for them. The government must announce a relief package for the people soon.

Ammar Chishty

Mian Channu