Call to review prices of petroleum products

LAHORE:All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) Labour Union has called upon the government to review the prices of petroleum products in order to prevent increase in prices of essential commodities.

The government should instead raise funds by taxing the elite and feudals, they said. The workers pointed out that articles of daily use had become out of common man’s reach. They demanded the government implement the new minimum wage of unskilled workers along with the semi-skilled, skilled and supervisory workers.

All Pakistan Workers Confederation held a meeting on Friday in Bakhtiar Labour Hall here which was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary, Rubina Jamil President, Akbar Ali Khan Additional General Secretary, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Anwar Gujjar, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Salahuddin Ayubi and other representatives of the confederation.