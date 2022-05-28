Flour gets dearer at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday announced the move to increase the price of 10kg flour bag by Rs90 at the Utility Stores, a private media outlet reported. According to the notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation, one kilogram flour price has beenraised by Rs9, resulting in a hike of Rs90 on a 10kg bag and Rs180 on a 20kg bag.

The 20kg bag that was previously being sold at Rs800 will now cost Rs980, while the 10kg bag will cost Rs490, contrary to Rs400 previously. The regional accounts officers have been directed to visit the warehouses and ensure implementation of prices at the Utility Stores.