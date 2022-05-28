Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara succumbs to injuries

SKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara, who had received serious injuries after falling from a mountain, has passed away, Geo News reported Friday.

On May 17, mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara had fallen off a mountain during a routine climbing practice session near his village in Gilgit and sustained serious injuries. According to Ali Raza’s family, he was under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last. Funeral prayers of Ali Raza Sadpara were offered on Friday at Olding graveyard.

Sadpara was eyeing to summit K2 – the highest peak in Pakistan – this season. This was the only peak left for him to climb among all the eight-thousanders in Pakistan. He has summited the Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and Nanga Parbat for a record collective 17 times. No other Pakistani has summited mountains over 8,000 metres. Sadpara had made two attempts to summit K2 in the past but both went unsuccessful due to the weather.