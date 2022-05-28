Imran Khan was in power for close to four years. He knows everything about the economic challenges that the country is currently facing. He says that he is a true leader who has sacrificed his luxurious and stress-free life for the freedom of the people of Pakistan, but he doesn’t understand that his irrelevant rallies and long marches have negative effects on the economy. Millions of rupees are unnecessarily burnt in rallies and mass meetings. If Imran Khan considers himself to be a true leader and feels the pain of ordinary people, he should stop holding rallies and sit in parliament.

Asif Khan

Karachi