The new government has increased the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre. This is a sheer injustice to ordinary people. Many low-income households are already worried about arranging two meals per day. Instead of reducing their financial burden, the government is adding more challenges for them.

As soon as petrol prices increase, prices of food items also witness a significant hike. A price hike in petroleum products will also result in a sharp increase in travelling expenses, creating more financial challenges for a majority of people. The authorities concerned should pay attention to the problems of ordinary people.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta