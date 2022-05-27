Importance of girls education, end to early marriages stressed

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar here on Thursday underlined the importance of girls’ education and an end to early marriages.

A civil society organization, Blue Vein, had organized the function at the Peshawar Press Club. The members of the civil society, political parties and journalists were in attendance.

Blue Vein’s Programme Coordinator, Sana Ahmad, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Awami National Party (ANP), Shagufta Malak, Chairperson, Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Riffat Sardar and chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commission for Children, Mohammad Ijaz, addressed the participants. Mohammad Ijaz said that according to new research, early marriages cast negative effects on girls’ education.

MPA Shagufta Malak said the women parliamentarians, irrespective of their political affiliations, were striving for legislation for empowering women and for protecting their rights.

The speakers said that the early marriages of girls could be stopped only if they were ensured education.

They added that girls would be able to play a positive role in society if they were properly educated.

The speakers said early marriages not only negatively impacted girls but also society. They said they were waiting for legislation to end early marriages.