Two men deprived of Rs1.3 million in Nowshera robberies

NOWSHERA: Three armed robbers deprived two persons of cash in broad daylight on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road on Thursday.

Wadood Khan, a resident of Charsadda, told the Cantt police that he cashed a cheque for Rs250,000 in a local bank.

He said that he was going to Amangarh on his bike when three armed motorcyclists intercepted him near the PSO filling station and snatched Rs Rs250,000 from him at gunpoint.

The complainant said that the accused also opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, Allah Nawaz, a resident of Choki Mumraiz, reported to police that he had a business of second hand garments and was going to his godown situated in Pabbi Town.

He said that he cashed a cheque for Rs1.9 million from a local bank.

The complainant said that he sent Rs0.8 million to one Abid Ali, a resident of Mardan, online and kept Rs1.1 million with him.

He said that he along with two persons identified as Aziz and Shahid accompanied was going to Choki Mumraiz in their vehicle but stopped at Station Chowk for some work.

In the meantime, three armed robbers came and snatched Rs1.1 million from Aziz at gunpoint.

The police have registered cases and started an investigation.

The police claimed that the same group was involved in both robberies and vowed that they would soon arrest them.