JUIF leader shot dead

KARAK: Former tehsil president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Abdul Razzaq was gunned down here on Thursday.
An FIR of the assassination was lodged at Takht-e-Nusrati Police Station. The police said that the religious party leader was shot dead while he was returning home. The Rescue 1122 personnel later took the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The bereaved family also nominated their enemies in the FIR at the police station.
