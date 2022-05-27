Tentative electoral lists displayed for corrections: ECP

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday informed that tentative electoral lists had been on display since May 21 at the display centers where citizens having CNICs can check and correct their votes.

The Public Relation Department of the Election Commission KP said these lists would remain on display until June 19 where people can register or correct their names and submit objections.

All the needed equipment and other material for this purpose have been handed over to the display centers of the Election Commission across the province including in tribal districts.

The staff has also been imparted necessary training to run the affairs of display centers. A total of 3,082 display centers have been established with each center having an in-charge.

Any citizen having CNIC, whose name is not registered in the list, can fill the Form-15 and submit the same to the in-charge of the display center.

In case of objection on any registration in the list, the complainant can submit Form-16 for this purpose while Form-17 could be submitted for correction in name or other details.

The forms would be available at the display center free of charge.

The Election Commission has appointed 136 reviewing officers for this purpose. The Election Commission has also provided the facility of SMS service on mobile phones in this regard, for which applicants could send a message on 8300 by submitting their CNIC number.

The citizens can also visit district election offices for assistance. The Election Commission has urged the political parties and citizens to actively participate in this process for ensuring error-free electoral lists and free and fair elections.