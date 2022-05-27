Sweat and tears

The annual examinations under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) started a few weeks ago at a time when Karachi witnessed the worst power outages. Many students have complained that electricity would go out in the middle of the day, forcing them to attempt the paper in unbearable conditions.
It is true that examination centres did not have any control over loadshedding schedules. However, the authorities concerned could have made arrangements for temporary generators to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity. It is deplorable that in our country, no one cares about students.
Rahim Mirza
Karachi
