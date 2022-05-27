The PTI decided to launch a long march to remove the incumbent government with the help of public pressure. But our history shows that such long marches have never met their objective. The PTI must wait for elections. Imran Khan is responsible for bringing the PDM in power by not resigning in a timely manner and calling for elections. He pledged to play till the last ball without realizing the repercussions of his actions.

He should not violate the law and must wait for the next election.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu