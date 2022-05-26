 
close
Thursday May 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PTI supporter killed after falling from bridge

By Our Correspondent
May 26, 2022

SWABI: A 22-year-old youngster, who was part of PTI caravan, was killed when he fell from a bridge near Haroonabad on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway on Wednesday.

The boy identified as Yasir Khan hailed from Sardheri in Charsadda district and was on way to Islamabad as a part of Azadi March.

Comments