PTI supporter killed after falling from bridge

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf,...
PESHAWAR: Expressing serious concern over the huge cut in the recurrent grants for Higher Education Commission for the...
LAHORE: In a drive against illegal hunting, a team of Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department caught three persons for...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority and Kohat Development Project ...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief...
LAHORE: At least eight people were killed and 962 injured in 914 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during...
Comments