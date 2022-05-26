LWMC devises plan to cope with monsoon

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed arrangements and released a comprehensive Emergency Response Plan before the start of monsoon season. The Emergency Response Plan for the monsoon season will be operational till September 30, 2022.

On the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, response teams consisting of 891 workers have been formed to perform duty in three shifts. 405 workers in the first shift while 243 workers each in the second and third shifts will be stationed at the choking points.

Identification of 81 choking points of 9 towns of the city has also been completed. In case of strong winds and heavy rains, zonal officers will remain on red alert and will ensure the presence of workers at the choking point. Furthermore, the de-silting process of 528 treasury drains of Lahore will be completed before the monsoon season.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that an anti-littering awareness campaign has also been launched for the citizens to change the trend of littering in drains. A 24-hour complaint redressal system has been set up and a target has been set for resolving citizens' complaints in a couple of hours’ time. LWMC is cooperating with the concerned departments in every possible way and excellent sanitation arrangements will also be ensured during the monsoon.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider further said that LWMC is using all resources for making best sanitation arrangements. Citizens have also been asked to cooperate with LWMC and hand over garbage to the cleaning staff or dump it into containers instead of dumping it in drains, open plots, and roads. In case of any waste related complaints, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use Clean Lahore mobile application.