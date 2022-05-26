Unsatisfactory

Imran Khan has failed to impress the people of Pakistan with his performance. He used to say that he would solve the Kashmir issue and eradicate corruption from Pakistan. But we all know what happened during his tenure and that he couldn’t fulfil his promises.
Also, his leadership style had an authoritarian tilt. When he was in power, he paid no attention to the problems of the people and continued living a luxurious life.
Aijaz Mazari
Mureed Shakh
