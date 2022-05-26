SCB aims for inclusivity

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Private Ltd. (SCBPL) has launched the Futuremakers Inclusive Employability project which focuses on economic empowerment of youth with disabilities.

This project is part of ‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’ – the bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality, by promoting economic-inclusion for young people, including those affected by COVID-19.

Through this programme the bank will be reaching out to targeted beneficiaries, including more than 480 youth with disabilities of which 20 percent will be visually impaired. Expected project outcomes include 20 percent of the project beneficiaries transitioning into formal employment (including self-employment) and at least 40 percent of beneficiaries will be females, because currently their participation in the Pakistani labour-force is extremely low.

Rehan Shaikh, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said supporting underprivileged and differently abled youth and helping them learn, earn and grow is a key component of our Futuremakers strategy.

“I am very optimistic that the Bank is playing a role in bridging the socio-economic inequality of youth, and especially women living with disabilities. Through this programme we strive to becomes a catalyst of change and create lasting impact not only for those participating but also for the future generations”.