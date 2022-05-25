PIMS, Polyclinic ready for emergency

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences as well as Federal Government Polyclinic have debarred the hospital’s administrators, specialists, medical officers, nursing superintendents, as well as security officers and technicians from leaving Islamabad, and have ordered them all to remain accessible in case of any emergency arising in the wake of the Azadi March announced by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The Polyclinic high alert, which has been issued by the hospital’s Joint Executive Director Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Naru, entails reservation of 20 beds in the Emergency Department and availability of at least 100 bags of blood in reserve. The In charge of the Officers Ward has been asked to reserve VVIP rooms in the Officers Ward to accommodate important personalities, should the need arise.

All ambulances and drivers at Polyclinic are to be functional and readily available, the circular states. The DEDs of the medical and general stores have been instructed to ensure the availability of sufficient medical and store items in the casualty as well as emergency and other wards. Instructions have also been issued to ensure sufficient stocks of gases in the hospital. Dr. Niaz Muhammad has been nominated as focal person at Polyclinic during these extraordinary times.

At PIMS, the Clinical Head of the departments of general surgery, general medicine, neurosurgery, emergency and accident centre, among others, has been asked to prepare an emergency roster of the doctors concerned to perform emergency duties, as well as 1st and 2nd on-call senior doctors.