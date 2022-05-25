Karunaratne, Oshada lead Bangladesh Test fightback

DHAKA: Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando each hit a fifty as Sri Lanka gave Bangladesh a fitting reply in the second Test in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Both men took the crease after Kasun Rajitha claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, dispatching the hosts for 365, and helped guide the tourists to 143-2 at stumps on the second day.

Oshada was out for 57 runs while Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 70, as Sri Lanka trail Bangladesh by 222 overnight.

Karunaratne lived dangerously as Mahmudul Hasan dropped him on 37 at short-leg off Taijul Islam, moments after Bangladesh held back from reviewing an appeal which would have seen him out lbw off Ebadot Hossain.

Ebadot soon got his reward for good bowling as he dismissed Oshada, who gave a catch to Najmul Hossain at slip.

Shakib Al Hasan removed Kusal Mendis for 11, with nightwatchman Rajitha to begin his spell at the crease in the morning.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished the Bangladesh innings unbeaten on 175 when last man Ebadot was run out for a duck shortly after lunch.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Mahmudul b Rajitha 0

Tamim c Jayawickrama b Fernando 0

Najmul b Rajitha 8

Mominul(c) c †Dickwella b Fernando 9

Mushfiqur not out 175

Shakib lbw b Rajitha 0

Litton† c Mendis b Rajitha 141

Mosaddek c †Dickwella b Rajitha 0

Taijul c †Dickwella b Fernando 15

Khaled c †Dickwella b Fernando 0

Ebadot run out (Karunaratne/Rajitha) 0

Extras: (b 9, lb 3, nb 2, w 3) 17

Total: 116.2 Ov (557 Mts) 365

Fall: 1-0, 0.2 ov, 2-6, 1.4 ov, 3-16, 5.1 ov, 4-24, 6.4 ov, 5-24, 6.5 ov, 6-296, 92.1 ov, 7-296, 92.4 ov, 8-345, 105.5 ov), 9-349, 107.1 ov, 10-365, 116.2 ov

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 28.2-7-64-5, Asitha Fernando 26-3-93-4, Praveen Jayawickrama 38-9-108-0, Ramesh Mendis 14-0-53-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 6-0-27-0, Dimuth Karunaratne 4-1-8-0

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Oshada c Najmul b Ebadot 57

Karunaratne (c) not out 70

Mendis lbw b Shakib 11

Kasun Rajitha not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 2) 5

Total: 46 Ov (RR: 3.10) 143/2

Yet to bat: Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella †, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando

Fall: 1-95, 25.5 ov, 2-139, 43.1 ov

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 9-1-27-0, Ebadot Hossain 9-0-31-1, Shakib Al Hasan 9-3-19-1, Mosaddek Hossain 2-0-14-0, Taijul Islam 17-1-49-0

Umpires: Joel Wilsonm, Sharfuddoula