PCB seeks govt’s guideline to deal with Windies series

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday was seeking guidelines from federal government to decide on the future of West Indies series that is scheduled to start here at the Pindi Stadium on June 8, amid the political uncertainty surrounding the capital.

The PCB has already decided to establish the Pakistan team camp at the venue from June 1 with West Indies already booked to reach the capital on June 5.

The three-match One-Day series is a part of the World Cup 2023 qualifying round and is also important from Pakistan’s perspective considering the fact that it will be the first of the hectic international cricketing schedule that the national team will pursue in months to come.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the federal government has been approached by the PCB for guidance about the venue or future of the series amid the volatile political situation.

“Yes, the PCB has approached the federal government regarding the series against West Indies scheduled to start from June 8 at the Pindi Stadium. Since it is the federal government that provides the entire security cover to all those associated with the series including teams, officials, and other crew, we cannot move an inch without the federal government’s guidelines. We need government’s guidance as well assurance before moving ahead. Since it is a matter of national prestige, we would only follow government in this respect,” a source told The News.

The Pindi Stadium has been set as the first choice venue for the series while Multan Stadium has been marked as the reserve venue. Multan’s weather in June is considered one of the hottest in Pakistan. Besides that, there are other logistic problems associated with the venue.

“The PCB has kept Multan as a reserve venue but the board cannot even move to Multan without the approval and guidance from the federal government. Since it is an important series that requires federal as well provincial government support, the PCB cannot decide anything on its own,” the source said.

The third option available for the PCB is to postpone the series for better times ahead. “The series was already rescheduled a couple of months back following Covid-19 threats. Pakistan cricket is in a dire need of international exposure following the recent layoff. We want to go ahead with the series but only if the federal government allowed us to do that. The last option available at this point in time is to postpone the series yet again. We would only do that under the instructions of the government.”

The PCB has already concluded the first phase of the conditioning camp that was in progress in Lahore and has decided not to go ahead with the second round of camp meant for the second group of the backup players.

Meanwhile, all those cricketers who are part of the national team and are currently busy playing County Cricket will be back by June 2 to figure in the series.

“Those selected on the Pakistan team are involved in the county match will conclude on May 31. They have booked back on June 1-2. These players will only be asked to join the national camp if the government decides to go ahead with the series against West Indies.”