The nation must unite to combat the dire economic crisis left behind by the PTI government. The country faces a fiscal deficit and is under a mountain of debt. In the middle of all these crises, Imran Khan has now asked his supporters to march to Islamabad and not leave until elections are announced. He is calling this ‘jihad’. It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out that elections at this point will further aggravate the economic situation in the country. The need of the hour is to somehow persuade the IMF to agree to the gradual phasing-out of the subsidies on various products. It is hoped that Imran Khan will act wisely and realize that there is ample time for him to try his luck at elections and that at this point, fixing the economy should be our top priority. It is also equally important for the incumbent government to carefully handle Imran Khan’s supporters who will be marching to Islamabad. At this moment, we must put the country first.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad