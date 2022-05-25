Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country, while very hot in central/southern areas. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely in Kashmir. Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 20.8°C.