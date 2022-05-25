Sindh to launch agri project

KARACHI: The Sindh government will launch a $120 million World bank funded project in the agricultural sector, a statement said on Tuesday.

A World Bank delegation headed by Greg Browder met with Manzoor Hussain Wassan, advisor to CM for Agriculture to discuss agricultural projects, especially Sindh Water Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) project. Besides, agricultural machinery, watercourses additional lining, drainage, pulses, oilseed crops and horticulture crops were also discussed at the meeting.

Advisor Wassan said the project would manage water reservoirs in the province and would minimise water wastage in the province, facing severe water shortages.