Fresh floods hit South Africa

Beijing: Shanghai partially restarted public transport on Sunday, signaling a gradual reopening after nearly two...
Sunamganj , Bangladesh: North-east Bangladesh’s worst floods in nearly 20 years began receding on Sunday, but rescue...
Tehran: Gunmen shot dead a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday in the east of the capital Tehran, state...
Dushanbe, Tajikistan: A rival of Tajikistan’s authoritarian government was killed in the ex-Soviet country’s...
Coventry, United Kingdom: Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Six Palestinians were sentenced on Sunday to an additional five years in jail for a 2021 escape...
Comments