Queen’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Coventry, United Kingdom: Corgi dogs, horses and swans are all being put through their paces in a historic warehouse in Coventry ahead of their starring roles in a parade to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.
One of the procession’s tableaux, entitled "The Queen’s Favourites", has been commissioned from Imagineer, an outdoor events company based in the English West Midlands city. Director Jane Hytch said the royal commission came as a "total surprise", but that the job was a "huge honour".
