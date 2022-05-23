Conference on engineering, computing technologies held

Islamabad : Knowledge of technology gives us the confidence to face and overcome the challenges of the modern world. Information and communication technology (ICT) serves as a bridge to overcome these difficulties. In this context, the 2nd national conference on Engineering & Computing Technologies (NCECT) was organised by the Faculty of Engineering & Computer Science, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

Chief Industry Development Officer, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Syed Muhammad Ayub Shah was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while NUML Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, keynote speaker Prof Dr. Ahmad Raza (FAST University, Islamabad), Dean faculty of Engineering Dr. Basir Shahzad, HoDs of Electrical, Software, Computer Sciences and Mathematics departments, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Chief guest Syed Muhammad Ayub Shah emphasised the importance of technological innovation for national development, in particular the opportunities for science and engineering graduates to bring foreign remittance to Pakistan. He said that government is striving hard to enhance the software exports to $15 billion dollar initially and to achieve this contribution of young engineers is must. He said that his organisation will assist the students if they come up with some workable projects.

Shah motivated the students to earn in dollars which will bring revolution in their personal lives and will benefit for the country as well.

NUML Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali in his concluding remarks stressed the students to work hard to excel in their fields. He said that there is no shortcuts to success, you have to compete with the world with existing global trends and it is the only way forward. He thanked honourable chief guest, keynote speakers, guest and the faculty of engineering and computer sciences to organied such a conference on a very relevant topic.

Prof. Dr. M Masoom Alam (Prof – CUI, Cyber Security Specialists) and Dr. Adnan-ul-Hasan (Team lead – Deep Learning LAB (DLL), SEECS, NUST, Islamabad) also included as keynote speakers. A healthy discussion on the emerging technologies of industry 4.0 that will revolutionize the job market in terms of technical skills in the Pakistani job market and AI-driven solutions for local challenges took place. All three speakers enlightened their experience and future research avenues for the young researchers.