900 Students graduate from RIU

Islamabad : As many as 900 students graduated at the 16th Convocation of Riphah International held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on Sunday. On the second day of the event students from Management Sciences, Computing, Engineering & Applied Sciences, and Social Sciences and Humanities awarded degrees. Among these students, 79 students received Gold Medals. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation was chief guest, who awarded all gold medals.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib hailed the graduated students and their families for their constant hard work and congratulated them on their achievements. He said that our youth can build Pakistan as a model society on the pattern of the State of Al-Madina with their creative ideas and expertise in technical subjects. He further mentioned that Riphah International University should start a course on “Moakhaat” because students should know the purpose of this and how they can implement this in our society for the prosperity of the brotherhood.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University talked about the academic progress of University. During the academic year faculty members produced 426 papers, published in impact journals. The Riphah University started in 1996 with very meagre resources and with first batch of 72 students in Medical College, and now Riphah has 146 programmes offered by various departments of the university and about 23,000 students. The university has been ranked in the second position by Higher Education Commission in the general category.

Addressing the occasion, Hassan Muhammad Khan the Chancellor of Riphah International University shared the vision behind Riphah International University and IIMCT. He mentioned about the Founding Chancellor Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan pioneering contribution in establishment of educational institutions with inculcation of Islamic ethical values, and quality education in scientific and technical subjects.