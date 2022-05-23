Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am from Bahawalpur and I’m studying Electronics Engineering from University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. It is my last semester. Please guide me what should I do after the completion of my studies. (Subhaan Durrani, Bahawalpur)

Ans: Mr Durrani, in my opinion, you should consider two specialisms that would help you in connecting your BE to some wider specialism. Popular programmes can be Masters in Embedded Systems and Design, Industrial Electronics, Control Systems and Design etc. These degrees are offered in many institutions not only in Pakistan but also in foreign institutions if you wish to study from abroad.

Q2: Sir, I would appreciate your help regarding my children. We live in Saudi Arabia for last many years. Can you please advise which kind of education system my children should follow because in coming years they would be studying in Pakistan for Engineering and Medical as this is our plan? Can you please also advise on the differences of Cambridge and American education? (Taha Amjad Kamboh, Riaz KSA)

Ans: Dear Taha, after going through your future planning for kids I would recommend your children to follow the Pakistani education system and not any other. I understand Federal board exams are available in KSA. As for your query about US education, please note that it is theoretical-based and broader aspects of the study by virtue of gaining credits and credit points which ultimately calculate to your achieving the IB certification. This equates to the 12th grade and lets your child enter a four-year degree in the US. On the other hand, British education system like GCSE O and A-Levels is an academic-based system where grades are awarded through examinations with no contribution of class work, attendance or homework. The A-Level equates to 13 years of education and enable students to start a three-year honors at a British school or into the second year of a four-year honors in the US.

Q3: I regularly read your columns which normally contain useful information. I thought it would be a good idea that this time I get your guidelines for my subject/ professional career. I am very much worried as it’s been more than a year since I have done MSc in Biotechnology and I’m still jobless! I could not get job related to my masters. Now after careful consideration, I think I should switch my field. Can you please let me know which field is better and what are the options for me? (Nadia Gohar, Lahore)

Ans: Nadia, I suggest you must get at least an internship even if it is unpaid which should be related to your subject/ field. There are a lot of big companies and hospitals who look for fresh graduates on stipend and or even get them engaged free-of-cost. You will be groomed by interacting with people related to your field resulting in your full-time job either at the same organisation or any other. I hope this information will be helpful.

Q4: I have done masters in Psychology in 2017. Now I’m working in National Maternal Newborn and Child Health programme as a social organiser. I’m planning to study further like PhD now in sociology/psychology as part time. Please let me know if this will give me an advantage and whether I should take admission into this PhD? (Rameez Hassan Jaffri, Karachi)

Ans: Rameez, I think if you choose Child Psychology / Psychotherapy (remain within education Psychology) in career counselling, etc., this will surely give you more opportunities and it is an emerging and in demand area in our country.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).