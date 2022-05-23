Tough measures

The Shehbaz Sharif government seems to be in a fix. The economic crisis has compelled the country’s economic team to make tough decisions, but there are clear signs that the coalition government does not want to take unpopular decisions. It says that it does not want to put people in financial misery. Depleting foreign reserves show that the country needs to come up with viable financial plans to save the country from a possible default.

These issues cannot be resolved if there is no political will. If the government thinks that its hands are tied, it should dissolve the assemblies and call for early elections. It should let a caretaker government handle the issue. The people of Pakistan need clarity on issues, and they cannot afford to survive in an uncertain environment.

Ahsan Raza

Karachi