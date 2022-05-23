Our public office holders drive vehicles that cost around Rs10 million per car. These luxury cars are financed through tax payers’ money. This is a glaring example of how the rich and the powerful elite are responsible for destroying Pakistan and its economy.

There are around 20,000 state-owned luxury vehicles, lavishly burning free fuel at the government’s expense. If these vehicles are auctioned, the country will get Rs200 billion or $1 billion without going to the IMF. This fund can be used for the development of a progressive Pakistan. It is time we stood up for Pakistan.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi