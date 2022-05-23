 
Monday May 23, 2022
Newspost

Luxury cars

May 23, 2022

Our public office holders drive vehicles that cost around Rs10 million per car. These luxury cars are financed through tax payers’ money. This is a glaring example of how the rich and the powerful elite are responsible for destroying Pakistan and its economy.

There are around 20,000 state-owned luxury vehicles, lavishly burning free fuel at the government’s expense. If these vehicles are auctioned, the country will get Rs200 billion or $1 billion without going to the IMF. This fund can be used for the development of a progressive Pakistan. It is time we stood up for Pakistan.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

