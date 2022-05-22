Rabbani submits call-attention notice on water shortage

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has submitted a call-attention notice to the Senate Secretariat to discuss water shortage in the country, saying that Sindh is not getting its share.

He drew the attention of the Cabinet Division to water shortage in the country.

Why a meeting of the Council of Common Interests on this issue was not convened, he said.

Talking to The News, he said the Council of Common Interests should take up the issue. The measurements done by the Federal Water Resources Ministry for monitoring water flows at the barrages of Sindh and Punjab upheld Sindh’s claim of missing flows between Taunsa downstream and Guddu upstream. He said water flows released from the Taunsa Barrage for Sindh didn’t reach Guddu.

The former Senate chairman said the matter of water shortage had been pending with the Council of Common Interest (CCI) since May 2008, i.e. its 38th meeting.

He said the matter had been brought before the CCI on the request of the government of Sindh and in its 38th meeting, the CCI constituted a committee under the then attorney general of Pakistan.

The AGP presented his report on December 23, 2019.