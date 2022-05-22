 
close
Sunday May 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tourist plane crash kills five in France

By AFP
May 22, 2022

LYON: Five people, including four members of the same family, were killed in a tourist plane crash in the French Alps on Saturday, rescue services said.

The accident happened in the afternoon shortly after take-off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble in southeast France, for what should have been a half-hour flight.

Comments