2 exam officials suspended, students booked for cheating

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore authorities suspended some exam staff and registered unfair means cases against some candidates during the ongoing Class-10 exams here on Saturday.
BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and member Chairman Squad Prof Awais Saleem Humayun, former secretary board, raided examination centers of Model Town. During the inspection, Superintendent Amanat Ali and Deputy Superintendent Sakhawat Ali were suspended for negligence in their examination duties while all the supervising staff of the examination centre had been replaced.
The paper of Physics was conducted at all examination centres of the Lahore Board on Saturday. Separately two candidates in different exam centers were caught using unfair means and cases were registered against them.
