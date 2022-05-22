Shoaib, Aqeel cruise into second round of CAS Cup

ISLAMABAD: Youngster Mohammad Shoaib took little time to beat Ahmed Chaudhary in the first round of the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis at the SDA/PTF Complex Saturday.

Shoaib accounted for former Pakistan player Ahmad 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the second round in an emphatic style.

Top seed Aqeel Khan who is expected to take on Shoaib in the final was also in ruthless form beating Parbat Kumar 6-1, 6-3. Muzammil Murtaza got the better of Shakirullah 6-2, 6-2 in another first-round match.

In the boys under-18 event, Hamza Roman won against Talha Khan 6-3, 6-3.

Results:

Men’s singles (1st round): Aqeel Khan bt Parbat Kumar 6-1, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Ahmed Chaudhary 6-2, 6-2; Mahatir Muhammad bt Jabir Ali 6-2, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil (PAF) bt Saqib Hayat 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Taimoor Mehmood 7-5, 7-5; Imran Bhatti bt Ikramullah 6-0, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Usman Ejaz 7-5, 6-0; Ahmed Asjad Qureshi bt Faizan Fayaz 6-1, 6-1; Talha Khan bt Israr Gul 7-5, 6-2; Muhammad Abid bt Hasam Khan 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Asadullah Khan 6-4, 6-4; Ahmad Kamil bt Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Shakirullah 6-2, 6-2; Mudassir Murtaza bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-0, 6-0; Barkatullah bt Ahmad Babar 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Boys under-18 singles (1st round): Talha Khan bt Azan Ahmad Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Roman bt Talha Khan 6-3, 6-3; Uzair Khan bt Kashan Umer 6-3, 6-4; Zaeem Ghafoor bt Inam Qadir 6-1, 6-0

Boys/Girls under-12 singles (1st round): Uzair Khan bt Junaid Khan 4-2, 2-4, 4-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Anis Khan 4-0, 4-0.