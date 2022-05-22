 
Sunday May 22, 2022
Fabricated claims

May 22, 2022

It would have been a magnanimous gesture of Imran Khan to acknowledge the positive attitude of Bilawal who defended Imran Khan’s Moscow trip during a press conference in the US.

Regardless of what Khan says about the US, the country has always cooperated with Pakistan in the fields of economy, trade, climate and energy. One hopes that this fabricated conspiracy narrative will be cleared soon.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

