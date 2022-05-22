 
Sunday May 22, 2022
Newspost

No to war

May 22, 2022

When countries are at war, only weapon sellers win. No country wins any wars; only private weapon manufacturing companies benefit from wars as they make huge profits.

Only peace is the most powerful weapon in the world. All countries should strive to make the world peaceful.

T S Karthik

Chennai, India

