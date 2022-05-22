 
close
Sunday May 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Fire in Sherani

May 22, 2022

The world’s largest pine nut forest that is located in Balochistan’s Sherani district has caught fire that has been raging for the last 10 days. The fire has resulted in the deaths of three people. Also, many rare animals have also been killed by the fire.

The Balochistan government must take timely action and douse the flames at the earliest.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta

Comments