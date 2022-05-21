‘Sasta atta’ shop opens

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq Friday inaugurated Sasta Atta Shop here in Banni.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced relief for the people of the province and reduced the price of 10 kg flour bags from Rs650 to Rs490. The residents of Rawalpindi can purchase a 10-kilogram Atta bag at Rs490 against Rs650 from all shops. Deputy Director (Food), District Food Controller (DFC), PML-N local leadership named former MPA Ziaullah Shah, former MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, and several other leaders were present on the occasion.