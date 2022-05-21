Iraq’s communist poet Muzaffar al-Nawab dies

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s renowned communist poet Muzaffar al-Nawab, who faced jail time and exile in the 1960s, died on Friday in an Emirati hospital aged 88, Iraqi authorities announced.
The culture ministry said he died after a long battle against illness, without giving details. "He lives on in the spirit of all those who sing his immortal poems," President Barham Saleh tweeted.
