Timothée Chalamet shares nervous experience from 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet on terrifying experience during 'Marty Supreme' shoot

Timothée Chalamet as Marty, a table tennis star, in Marty Supreme, is raging at the box office. Lately, the star has been giving interviews about how he prepared for the role and what happened during the making.



But in a recent conversation, the actor revealed an incident during the shooting, which left him nervous.

It involves a background actor, whom Timothée says he will not name, who had a scene with the Dune star.

“I won't say who, but in that motel sequence, there are a lot of non-actors…that I find it really thrilling to work with, but sometimes it would take multiple takes to really get something out of them."

The anecdote he shares at New York’s DGA Theater leads to a tense moment, where Timothée recalls trying to provoke the background actor to elicit strong emotions, which was a requirement of the scene.

“And I'm really getting in the guy's face and I'm really trying to get him angry with me. I was saying to Josh [Safdie, the movie’s director], he’s not getting angry with me, he's not getting angry with me."

But things took a turn when he – after being provoked – gave a threatening warning to Timothée. “I did another take, and then the guy said, ‘I was just in jail for 30 years. You really don't want to f*** with me. You don't want to see me angry.”

In response, the 30-year-old remembers going to the director, Josh Safdie, and telling him, “I said to Josh, Holy s***, who do you have me opposite, man?”

Marty Supreme is playing in cinemas.