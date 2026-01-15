Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes shun friends at 'GMA'?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach rule out inviting 'Good Morning America' colleagues

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had long ties with the ABC show Good Morning America. But the pair will not invite their former colleagues to their wedding, according to reports.



Sources say the reason is the couple's wish to keep the event for their close inner circle. “The wedding is not going to be celebrity-heavy."

"They’re planning on only inviting their closest friends and family, around 50 to 60 guests. They’re not inviting anyone from GMA as of now," the insider tells Us Weekly.

But the report, interestingly, claims the duo plans to invite their exes – who are dating each other – to the wedding.

“They’re not expecting them to come,” the source notes, “even though Amy really wishes they could be a blended and normal family and all get along.”

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes' daughters from their former partners would serve as bridesmaids.

“Amy wants T.J.’s daughter Sabine and her daughters, Ava and Annie, to be bridesmaids,” the insider shares with the outlet.

Ahead of the wedding, the daughters spent the holidays with the couple in New York to become a "real family."

The source adds, “Amy wanted quality time with them before everything gets hectic in the new year with wedding planning, work, and their busy schedules."

Robach and Holmes announced their engagement last October after dating since 2023.