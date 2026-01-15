Louis Tomlinson gushes over Harry Styles' talent
Louis Tomlinson reflected on Harry Styles' singing potential
Louis Tomlinson has expressed his admiration for Harry Styles.
In a new chat with , Tomlinson heaped praise for his bandmate, Harry Styles.
He began by reflecting on Styles' meteoric rise, and shared he “always knew” Styles was destined for major solo success.
“I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he's done,” Tomlinson remarked.
“I’m sure he's superseded his own expectations in the way that he’s taken over the world"
"But we knew he's got everything it takes to be a great artist,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer also expressed that BTS has taken One Direction's place.
The Lemonade hitmaker said, “There was a time where BTS, they just got to their peak, I know they are still there, but when they were on their way up.”
Louis continued, “I felt like every time I got onto Twitter, they had taken one of our, like we got some record for something ,some fastest selling thing, and they had taken it."
"It felt like every week, I was going and seeing a new thing taken away from me by BTS.”
-
Real reason Timothee Chalamet thanked Kylie Jenner at awards revealed
-
James Van Der Beek strongly opposes the idea of New Year in winter
-
ASAP Rocky makes massive comeback with new album
-
Amanda Seyfried unveils how Channing Tatum teased her on 'Dear John' set
-
Dolly Parton drops new version of her 1977 hit 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning'
-
Jennifer Lawrence blames internet for losing Sharon Tate role
-
Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about scary 9-1-1 episode
-
Tom Brady explains how divorce with Gisele Bündchen affected his NFL career