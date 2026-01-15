Photo:Louis Tomlinson gushes over Harry Styles' talent

Louis Tomlinson has expressed his admiration for Harry Styles.

In a new chat with , Tomlinson heaped praise for his bandmate, Harry Styles.

He began by reflecting on Styles' meteoric rise, and shared he “always knew” Styles was destined for major solo success.

“I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he's done,” Tomlinson remarked.

“I’m sure he's superseded his own expectations in the way that he’s taken over the world"

"But we knew he's got everything it takes to be a great artist,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer also expressed that BTS has taken One Direction's place.

The Lemonade hitmaker said, “There was a time where BTS, they just got to their peak, I know they are still there, but when they were on their way up.”

Louis continued, “I felt like every time I got onto Twitter, they had taken one of our, like we got some record for something ,some fastest selling thing, and they had taken it."

"It felt like every week, I was going and seeing a new thing taken away from me by BTS.”